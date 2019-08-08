Celebrations mark 150th anniversary of St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin

Last Sunday was a very special occasion in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin as people travelled long distances, some from over sea, for the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the church, the blessing of families, anointing of the sick and the Blessing of the Graves in the adjoining cemetery.

It was a remarkably moving occasion with an inspiring homily by Father Tom, our Parish Priest, Prayers of the Faithful led by girls and boys, wonderful choir singing, followed by prayers and Blessing of the Graves. It was refreshing to see our church overflowing.

Following the ceremonies the congregation was treated to refreshments, food and tea and coffee in the marquee.

The big surprise was the arrival of the ice cream van, and young and old were delighted to sample the ice cream given out free of charge.

It was an opportunity to mingle with the crowd and stop and greet and chat old friends, neighbours and former school mates.

Congratulations Father Tom, the Pastoral Council members, the helpers and all involved in the Church Ceremonies and the after celebration, making the occasion a very special and most memorable one.

Read Also: Countdown continues to fourth annual Glens Sportive