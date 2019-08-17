Success for local dancers at World Lyrical Dance Championships

“I’m a very lucky teacher having amazing pupils and getting the opportunity to share my passion for dance with so many young people”.

So says, Michelle Bell, founder of the highly successful Michelle Bell School of Dance, founded in 2010 and based at Le Studio in Bundoran’s Retail Park.

And it seems as if this passion for dance is indeed transferring itself to the fourteen strong team of dancers from Michelle’s school who travelled to the World Lyrical Dance Championships in Stratford-on-Avon, UK, over the August bank holiday weekend, bringing home a string of awards and accolades for their performances over the three day event.

This prestigious dance championships event was held in the town famous as being the birthplace of William Shakespeare, with the culminating finals being held on the stage of the iconic Royal Shakespeare Theatre, home to the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The dance team, Ogie Barrett, Kayley Gallagher, Roisin Hamrogue, Georgia Higgins, Adeline McGinty, Manon McGinty, Meadhbh McGinty, Katie McLoughlin, Rebecca McLoughlin, Iona O’Donnell, Ellie Reynolds, Jane Ryan, Katie Ryan and Ellie-Mai Warnock, displayed immense dedication and commitment, pursuing a rigorous dance schedule in preparation for this world status event.

And the dedication and sheer hard work has paid off! Returning home with a 1st place in the U10 Trio and U14 Lyrical Squad (Level 2), 2nd place in the U12 Trio & U12 Lyrical Squad, and 5th place in the U 14 Lyrical Squad, all dancers proceeded to the grand final and danced on the stage of the iconic Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

Four dancers from the overall team secured places in the solo finals held in the Royal Shakespeare on Sunday, August 4, as follows: Roisin Hamrogue – Lyrical Solo U10, Adeline McGinty – Jazz Solo U10, Iona O’Donnell – Jazz Solo U12, Jane Ryan – Lyrical Solo U14.

The competition team faced stiff opposition from a range of international teams representing Canada, Iceland, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and the UK, making their successes all the more significant throughout the range of dance genres: ballet, jazz, lyrical & contemporary and acrobatic-arts.

Getting the opportunity to dance in one of the most famous theatre spaces in the world has been the crowning aspect of this lifetime experience for the group. Dancing on the stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, where so many famous actors have delivered lines, has made precious and unique memories for this group of young and talented dancers, and their teacher and mentor, Michelle Bell.

Her love for dance, and her passion to transfer that love to her students, has resulted in this incredible achievement at international level.

The Michelle Bell School of Dance would like to thank all their sponsors and those who supported their fundraising activities in the lead-up to the World Championships. The sponsorship and support made an enormous difference to the participants.

“O body swayed to music, O brightening glance,

How can we know the dancer from the dance?”

WB Yeats – Among School Children