624 children in Leitrim with asthma at risk of a potentially fatal asthma attack

September is one of the riskiest times of the year for people with asthma, especially children. Doctors see a significant spike in hospital visits and admissions of children with asthma, as a result of what is known as the 'September Asthma Peak'.

This year, the Asthma Society of Ireland is recommending that parents of children who have asthma to use its September Survival Guide to ensure their children do not end up in hospital.

Asthma Consultant, Dr Muhammed Tariq, said: “Every September I see a notable increase in the number of children admitted with respiratory conditions. In the past 24 hours, one third of the children admitted to my hospital were admitted with respiratory problems caused by viral infections at this time of the year, it is very common in September. The September Asthma Peak is caused mainly by viral infections and is particularly dangerous for children with asthma who have slipped out of their asthma management routine over the summer months. These children are particularly at risk of their asthma leading to a hospital visit.”

Parents should refer to the Asthma Society’s “September Survival Guide” which can be downloaded from asthma.ie, which sets out every step parents can take to help avoid hospital admissions. Parents should also then follow up with the Asthma Society’s Adviceline nurses who will talk them through every step of the guide in more detail.”

The September Survival consists of the following steps to help keep your child safe this September:

Use the inhaler technique videos on asthma.ie to help your child take their inhaler properly

Make sure your child carries their reliever inhaler (usually blue) at all times

Check that they take their medication every day with a fridge planner

Leave a spare reliever inhaler in the school, with their name clearly labelled

If your child is participating in PE or other activities, pop a reliever inhaler and spacer in their bag

Never send a sick child to school

Show them how to wash their hands correctly and explain why this is so important

If you have an older child/teenager, they often require extra supervision and cannot be relied on to self-medicate independently - put systems in place as they may avoid taking medication

Update your child’s Asthma Action Plan if your child does not have one, put one in place. These are available at asthma.ie or you can call 1800 44 54 64 to have a copy sent to you



Call the free Asthma Adviceline on 1800 44 54 64 to discuss your child’s asthma management with a respiratory nurse. Send any follow up questions to the Asthma Society’s Facebook or email nurse@asthma.ie

Ensure your child has received the flu vaccine

Talk to your school and teacher

An asthma attack can be fatal. One person dies every six days from asthma. In the event of an asthma attack, follow the “5 Step Rule”:

Stay calm. Sit up straight - do not lie down. Take slow, steady breaths/ Take one puff of your reliever inhaler (blue) every minute. Use a spacer if available.People over 6 years can take up to 10 puffs in 10 minutes Children under 6 years can take up to 6 puffs in 10 minutes Call 112 or 999 if your symptoms do not improve after 10 minutes



Repeat Step 3 if an ambulance has not arrived in 10 minutes

If parents or teachers have any questions on managing your child’s asthma, they can now send them to the Asthma Society of Ireland on Facebook (@asthmasociety) and a respiratory nurse specialist will get back to you within three working days. If you would like to speak to a respiratory nurse, free call 1800 44 54 64 to make an over the phone appointment.

