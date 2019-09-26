Letterkenny confirmed as headquarters of new Donegal- Sligo - Leitrim Garda division

Letterkenny, co Donegal has been confirmed as An Garda Síochána's headquarters for the Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim division in North Western Region.



The announcement yesterday (Wednesday) is as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model. The regions will reduce from six to four and the garda divisions from 28 to 19.

In the North Western Region the Regional Headquarters will be in Murrough, Co Galway.

Regional Chief Superintendent will remain in Monaghan.

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region:

Galway - Murrough, Co Galway

Mayo/Roscommon/Longford - Castlebar, Co Mayo

Donegal/Sligo/Leitrm - Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Cavan/Monaghan/Louth - Drogheda, Co Louth

Speaking following the announcement Commissioner Drew Harris said their new Operating Model would see larger divisions with more resources.

"It will deliver increased garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.

"In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime. Each division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” he said.

