Concern over damage to wall of Dromahair's Creevelea Abbey

Leitrim County Council has been in contact with the Office of Public Works (OPW) about the dangerous condition of a boundary wall at Creevelea Abbey.

Cllr Frank Dolan highlighted safety concerns at the historic abbey after a section of the wall near the entrance gate collapsed.

“A lump of the wall has fallen out and the top row of stone is just hanging there,” noted Cllr Dolan.

“This is a very dangerous situation as families are in and around this area.”

The North Leitrim area engineer, Marie Mulligan, said that the wall belongs to the council but noted the site is protected and, as a result, she has been in talks with an engineer in the OPW.

“We hope that they (the OPW) will get a stonemason to repair the wall in the next month or so as they have the specialist knowledge to do this kind of work.

