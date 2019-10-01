Matt Carthy MEP commits Sinn Féin support for #Gaeilge4All campaign

Sinn Féin MEP, Matt Carthy, has welcomed the launch of the '#Gaeilge4All' campaign, and supported the call for reforms to the way in which the Irish language is taught in schools to ensure better access to Irish medium education for all.

The Midlands North West representative was speaking after the launch of the new campaign by Irish language organisations. He said: “Sinn Féin are proud to support this campaign which is aimed at improving the way in which Irish is taught in schools. It is badly needed and long overdue.

“The public support for the Irish language and its role at the heart of our education system is overwhelming. Having a second language has proven educational benefits, which are unrecognised by too many.

“Irish medium education can also offer unique benefits; it keeps us rooted with our culture, our heritage and gives people a chance to develop language skills that are highly sought after.

“However, there is significant scope to reform how Irish is taught within our schools. It simply doesn’t make sense that we spend so much time in school attending Irish classes for so many to complete their education unable to converse in our native language. I therefore welcome this call for a unified vision for the role of Irish in our schools; from junior infants right up to third level.

An Ghaeilge inár gcóras oideachais- tá sé briste, deisímis é!



Sínigh an achainí anois ag éileamh ar @McHughJoeTD polasaí iomlán don Ghaeilge ón réamhscoil go dtí an tríú leibhéal a chur le chéile láithreach bonn: https://t.co/8JOjoETW6L#Gaeilge4All pic.twitter.com/mF8gmrlZBR — #Gaeilge4All: Irish in Education, let’s fix it! (@Gaeilge4All) September 30, 2019

“Irish must remain as a core subject for the junior and leaving certificate cycles, but adequate supports must be put in place to ensure this is the case, while key policy changes must be brought forward by the Minister for Education to ensure as wide a scope of people can access learning through Irish”.

“Ba chór go mbeadh deis ag gach dalta an Ghaeilge a fhoghlaim agus tá sé ceart go mbeadh muid ag tabhairt gach tacaíocht dóibh. Chomh maith le sin, caithfimid tacú lenár múinteoirí agus breis acmhainní a cuir ar fáil dóibh.



“Mura dtabharfar aghaidh ar infheistíocht cheart a dhéanamh insan gcóras oideachais beidh costas i bhfad níos mó ar an stát amach anseo”.