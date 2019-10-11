Registration is now open for the North West Hospice Memorial Walk which takes place on Sunday, October 20.

The Memorial Walk is a celebration of life, honouring deceased family members and friends in a uniquely personal yet public manner.

The walk will begin at 12 noon at the Riverside Hotel, Sligo, along the Garavogue River, into Doorly Park and back.

The walk is less than 5km and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Personalised T-shirts are available to order until Thursday, October 10.

Register at northwesthospice.ie/ memorialwalk or call (071) 9170523 for more information.