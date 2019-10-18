Discussions still ongoing over waste water Leitrim pilot projects

Discussions are still ongoing between Leitrim county council, the Department of Housing and Environment and the EPA over pilot projects for waste water systems for on-off rural houses in Leitrim.

Fine Gael Sligo Leitrim Deputy Tony McLoughlin asked the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy about the progress in the ongoing talks between the EPA, his officials and officials from Leitrim County Council regarding the design of a wastewater percolation system for Leitrim that would be acceptable under the 2010 EPA guidelines for wastewater treatment plants.



Minister Murphy said his department "has met with Leitrim County Council on three occasions recently with a view to agreeing the scope of the council's proposed research project proposal examining the feasibility of a zero discharge wastewater system for single houses.

"Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing its ‘Code of Practice for Waste Water Treatment and Disposal Systems Serving Single Houses’ which sets the current standard for septic tank-type systems. I anticipate that the EPA will soon present a revised and updated Code.

"The proposed research project is complex and will involve the construction and monitoring of several full-scale pilot systems across a three to four-year-period. My Department agreed with Leitrim County Council that the project would be best advanced within the realm of the EPA’s water research programme. I anticipate that Leitrim County Council will have a proposal ready shortly to discuss further with the Department and the EPA. Any further funding requirements will be examined in that context."

The Housing Minister said he looks forward to receiving the outcome of the research as soon as it is complete.

Also read: Seamus O'Rourke - The time the spaceship landed