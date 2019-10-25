Young people of Leitrim - do you want your voice to be heard?

Are you aged 15-18 and living in Leitrim? Are there issues effecting people your age that you would like adults to listen to?



In recent months young people from all over the world have been gathering to express their views on climate change.

It is a very powerful example of an issue that especially affects young people.



What do young people in Leitrim think?

Are there other issues that are also important to you that you want to talk about?

What is it like to be young and living in rural Ireland?

What are your hopes and fears concerning education, employment and social life?

What makes life great for you? What makes life difficult?

The parish of Bornacoola is organising a public meeting of young people to provide them with the opportunity to explore these and other questions that are important to them.



This meeting take place in the community hall in Cloonmorris, Bornacoola on November 11 from 7-8.30pm.

The reason for this is that the parish is taking part in a large church assembly in 2020, and would like to bring to the assembly a sense of the reality of young people's lives.



They won't be able to do that without listening carefully to the local young people.

If you feel you have something to say and would like to speak on your own behalf or on behalf of young people your age consider coming to the meeting.

For more information contact Ann as 0872678354.

