Marble Arch Caves extend opening hours for November

The Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh, one of Europe's finest show caves, has extended its opening hours in November with guided tours taking place from Wednesdays to Sundays inclusive from 10:30 am to 3:00pm throughout the month.

The caves will then close for the winter season, and reopen in early March 2020.



Set in the heart of the Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark, the guided tours of the Marble Arch Caves bring visitors along a 1.5km trail through the fascinating natural underworld of rivers, winding passages, lofty chambers and an array of delicate cave formations.



Marble Arch Caves staff, located in the Visitor Centre, can also provide information and advice on visiting the area, activities available locally and walking in the neighbouring area of Marlbank which has a range of walks suitable for all levels of walkers.

Tours take place at the Marble Arch Caves approximately every 30 minutes from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm Wednesday to Sunday throughout November with the Marble Arch Café open from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Please note tours are weather dependent and it is advisable to contact the Marble Arch Caves on the day of your visit.



For more information on local attractions or guided cave tours check out our website at www.marblearchcaves.co.uk or telephone the Marble Arch Caves on 028 66 321815.

