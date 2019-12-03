Praise given to European Destination of Excellence award finalist Slow Adventure Leitrim

Praise have been given to Slow Adventure Leitrim after it made the finalist list for the European Destination of Excellence awards.

Co Leitrim is the home of slow adventure in Ireland and Slow Adventure Leitrim have created a number of slow adventure experiences. Each one has been crafted to offer unique experiences by working with carefully selected people and businesses.

The concept has attracted plenty of visitors to the county and showcases the very best that Leitrim has to offer so it is no surprise that it made the finalist of this prestigious award.

Sadly, Strandhill Community Development Association in Co Sligo piped Leitrim's entry to be named as Irish winner of the 2019 EDEN Award.

However Slow Adventure Leitrim, Adventure Sligo and Trim Tourism Network (Meath) were runners up in the awards.

Health and Well-Being Tourism is a growing sector that is responding to visitor needs and interest in physical and mental well-being, yoga and meditation, sport and fitness, and nutrition. Wellness and spa tourism can have a beneficial impact on the environment as it depends largely on high quality environment including clean water, clean air and an attractive ecosystem.

Wellness tourism is growing globally by 6.5% annually (more than twice the growth rate for general tourism).

This EDEN competition, which is staged every two years in each EU country along a specific shared theme, is designed to encourage and promote a more sustainable form of tourism development.