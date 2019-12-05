Mental Health: Pause on recruitment of "non-critical" HSE posts in the north west

A newly-qualified clinical psychologist remains jobless since September this year owing to recruitment restrictions in counties Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim.

Fianna Fail Deputy James Brown brought up the issue in Dáil Eireann this week.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said while there is no national recruitment embargo, all HSE services need to maintain an "affordable staffing level that is sustainable in 2019 and 2020."



"In light of this, the HSE advise that they have introduced control measures relating to staffing and recruitment to ensure that they live within the available resources provided to them. This does mean that in some Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations non-critical replacement posts will be paused."

There has been much call for an improvement in mental health services in the north west this year.

