Celebrations to mark refurbishment of Kiltyclogher Community Centre

The hard work of the members of the Kilty-Cashel Peace IV Shared Space Steering Group, has been marked as the refurbishment of the Kiltyclogher Community Centre was officially opened last Friday evening.

This Shared Space, funded by the European Union's Peace IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) through the Leitrim County Council Peace IV Partnership, will complement the renovations at the Cashel Community Centre to create spaces in which the two cross-border communities can join together for fun, recreation, sports and learning.

The two communities have been working closely together to plan events where people can gather for classes, sports and social gatherings.

The newly refurbished kitchen in Kiltyclogher community centre