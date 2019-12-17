Remcoll 2 submit planning application for new apartment complex in Ballinamore

Planning permission has been lodged for thirty seven new homes in Ballinamore.

Remcoll 2 Limited, the company which owns the The Rock Quarter development, has lodged another planning application with Leitrim County Council, this time for a new apartment complex consisting of a mix of apartments and houses.

The company want to construct a residential development consisting of 37 units comprised of 18 two-bed apartments, 3 two-bed and 16 three-bedroom dwelling houses, in the form of three two-storey terraced blocks.

The proposed development will also create new vehicular entrances, associated access roads and parking, site boundaries, connections to the public water main, foul & surface water drainage systems, footpaths, refuse storage areas, landscaping and all necessary and ancillary site works to complete the development.

The application which was lodged late last week is to be located Cannaboe, Ballianmore, opposite the current Rock Quarter.

Submissions can be made by January 21, 2020 with a decision expected on February 13.

Last month the same company applied for planning permission to change the interior and entrances to a number of units at the Rock Quarter.