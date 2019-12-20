€27,000 allocated to Leitrim and Roscommon animal welfare organisations

€17,000 has been allocated to Leitrim Animal Welfare in Drumkeerin and €10,000 Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor in Arigna as part of the latest round of funding announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.



They money is part of a record €2,906,000 allocation nationally, which will benefit 106 animal welfare organisations throughout the country.



The payments will be made with immediate effect.



Speaking at the announcement of the allocations, Minister Creed said “the Government is committed to promoting and advancing the standards of animal welfare in our society and the organisations in receipt of this funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.

The minister recalled the major improvements in animal welfare that have taken place in recent years adding that the reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives.

Minister Creed is now introducing new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary code of practice for sellers and suppliers of pets. Anyone selling or supplying more than five pet animals in a given year must register with Department of Agriculture. All advertisements for pets must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number.