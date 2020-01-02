Call for more Leitrim volunteers to train to become Cardiac First Responders

The Eslin Cardiac First Responder (CFR) group has responded to 15 calls since September 21, 2019. CFR group members play an important role prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

A number of local people have already been highly trained as community first responders. There are 11 full-time volunteers including nurses, paramedics, mechanics, a pharmacist, mammies and daddies, all who either live or work in the area. Calls are responded to by those available and there is no pressure to commit to responding to every call.

A training day is being organised for new volunteers. As well as the training there are two online courses which take 60-90 minutes to complete. A letter from your car insurance and Garda vetting is also required. One of the volunteers is a trained instructor so all training is of the highest standard.

The group meets on the first Monday evening of the month and an AGM is being organised at Eslin Community Centre on January 6 at 8.30pm. Contact eslincfr@gmail.com for more information.