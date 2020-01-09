Year in Review - Looking back at July 2019

July began with the news that Gerry Reynolds had withdrawn his name as a candidate for the general election candidate.



A former TD and Councillor, Reynolds had been selected to run for Fine Gael but withdrew his name from the race saying it would not be possible to continue to expand and protect his business interests and serve the people of the constituency as a member of the Dáil.

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer he said: “With a heavy heart I advised Fine Gael and the Taoiseach personally of my decision to withdraw my nomination and step away from politics.”

Concerns were raised about the condition of graveyards in the county with clarity sought on just who is responsible for the upkeep of burial grounds. Speaking at July’s meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District Cllr Mary Bohan said: “there is a great deal of ‘confusion’ about who exactly is responsible for the upkeep of burial grounds adding, “there is a perception out there that the council has a role to play in the maintenance of these graveyards.”

July was also a special month of commemoration as Leitrim celebrated the 25th anniversary of the county’s famous Connacht Championship success in 1994.

To mark the landmark anniversary, the Leitrim Observer published a special 24 page commemorative supplement featuring interviews with many of those closely involved with that unforgettable summer.

The county and the town of Ballinamore in particular were plunged into sadness at the end of the month when news broke of the tragic passing in Croatia of former world powerlifting champion Tomy ‘Spike’ McCormack.

The Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins club paid tribute to their former player saying: “Spike was a determined man on the football pitch as well as off and this helped him to be a success in all he has done, as a club we were proud of him as a player and equally as proud when he did so well in the European and World powerlifting championships.”