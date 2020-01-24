Look out
Can you tell the difference between a real and fake €20 note?
Fake €20 notes doing the rounds in Sligo Leitrim
Gardai in Sligo/Leitrim are warning about what they describe as high-quality counterfeit twenty euro notes
Some of the fake notes have been in circulation in Sligo town, with some having been tendered to local businesses an may now be in Leitrim.
Gardai have published a photo of two Twenty euro notes side by side, one is fake the other is real. Can you tell the difference?
