Glenfarne Schools Reunion 2020

The Glenfarne Schools Reunion takes place on the weekend of July 31/August 1.

Do you have any stories or photos you are willing to share? Organisers are hoping to produce a book recalling school life in Brockagh, Carraigeangear, Cornamon, Cullentra, Loughross, Tawnyinshinagh and St Michael's.

Any items received will be copied and returned immediately.

For further information contact the school on 071 9856057 or email michaels.ias@eircom.net.