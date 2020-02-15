Suicide prevention training in Leitrim and Sligo

Here are the forthcoming dates for three kinds of suicide prevention training in the Sligo Leitrim area.

One programme is called SafeTALK. This stands for Suicide Alertness for Everyone, and it takes 3.5 hours. It will be available in Sligo on March 10, 2020, and also in Carrick-on-Shannon on March 19, 2020.

Another programme is called ASIST. This stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. It takes two full days. The next ASIST programmes will be available in Sligo on February 18-19, 2020, and it will also be available in Carrick-on-Shannon on April 7-8, 2020.

The final programme is called “Understanding Self-Harm”. It takes one full day, and it will be available in Carrick-on-Shannon on April 15, 2020.

For further information and to book a place, please go to

http://www.nosp.ie/training