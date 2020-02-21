Lough Gill Players and Martin Dolan to lead Dromahir's St Patrick's Day Parade

It has been announced that the Lough Gill Players and one of their longest serving members, Martin Dolan, will lead this year's St Patrick's Day Parade which will get underway at 3pm on Sunday, March 15.

This year will be the eight year in a row Dromahair has staged a St Patrick's Day Parade and organisers are hoping the local community will once again row in behind them as they bid to make this year's family, fun day another huge success.

If you want to get involved or you have an idea for a float, now is the time to get in touch with the organisers! Think BIG! Think LOUD! Think COLOURFUL!

Music and comedy are always part and parcel of the parade, and 2020 will be no different. Remember – it costs nothing to enter a float.

To register as a volunteer or to sign up to enter a float, get in touch with any committee member.

Family float entries will be entered into a competition to win a voucher to Tayto Park or Center Parcs while once again there will also be a children's competition, with all details available below.