Public consultation opens on the Draft Tourism Masterplan for the Shannon

Waterways Ireland has opened the Public Consultation on the Draft Shannon Tourism Masterplan and Environmental Report.

The consultation documents will be available to the public both online and in the ten County Council Offices along the Shannon and Shannon Erne waterway corridors and the consultation will remain open until April 22 at 4pm.

The list of documents available to view are; An Executive Summary, the draft Shannon Tourism Masterplan, the Environmental Report, AA Screen Report and Natura Impact Report.

The documents can be viewed at https://www.waterwaysireland.org/about-us/public-consultations. You can also view the details of all host locations where the physical reports can be viewed including their opening hours.

Submissions can be made by following the link on the page and completing the survey. Surveys are also available at the host locations listed on the Waterways Ireland website and can be posted to Waterways Ireland’s Western Regional Office in Scariff, Co Clare.

The Public Consultation for the Shannon Tourism Masterplan is also taking place in Northern Ireland. The documents are available to view in the Waterways Ireland headquarters in Enniskillen.

The Public Consultation is the next stage in an 18 month process to reposition the combined Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway as a key tourism destination within Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, identifying world class visitor experiences based on the region’s natural and cultural assets.

The Shannon Tourism Masterplan sets out a bold and integrated framework for sustainable tourism development along the Shannon and Shannon Erne.

Waterways Ireland, in association with Fáilte Ireland and with the support of the ten local authorities adjoining the River Shannon and Shannon Erne Waterway: Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare and Limerick commissioned SLR Consulting and partners to develop this Tourism Masterplan for the Shannon.

Once the public consultation is complete, submissions will be reviewed and a final draft of the document issued.