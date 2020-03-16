What has the weather in store for the North West of Ireland today?

A cold and frosty start with patches of mist and fog. Becoming more overcast through the morning with rain or drizzle spreading from the west through the early afternoon. Afternoon highs of 9 to 11 degrees in a fresh to strong southwest winds, with strong to near gale force winds for a time on western fringes and all coasts.

TONIGHT

Patches of rain or drizzle. Winds will be moderate to fresh becoming fresh to strong west winds, moderating by morning with overnight lows of 4 to 7 degrees.