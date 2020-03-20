Waterways Ireland confirm all service blocks along all waterways have been closed
All service blocks are now closed
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all masters of vessels and water users that service blocks will remain closed until further notice across all navigations.
Waterways Ireland is encouraging all masters of vessels and water users on all navigations to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.
Waterways Ireland thanks all vessel owners and operators for their co-operation in relation to this matter.
