Gardai investigate hit and run in Ballyshannon

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are seeking the public’s assistance after a 14-year-old cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car close to Rockfield National School on Thursday evening (March 19) at approximately 7.20pm.

The cyclist received minor injuries in the suspected hit and run. The left front mirror of the offending vehicle was left at the scene of the incident.

Gardaí believe the mirror was from a Black C class Mercedes, a 00 to 07model. Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58530. Gardaí in particular would like to speak to anybody with any dash cam footage from the area.

