Looking to contact Leitrim County Council during the Covid-19 pandemic? Here is a handy guide

While access to the offices of Leitrim County Council is controlled during the current Covid-19 pandemic, customers are requested to consider using an alternative means to accessing services, to reduce the risk to public health and in accordance with the current social distancing protocols set by the HSE.



Main office contact details

The primary contact details are as follows: 071 9620005 or email: customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie

Correspondence (excluding cash) can be sent to the Council at

Leitrim County Council

Áras an Chontae,

Carrick-on-Shannon

Co Leitrim

N41 PF67



Motor Tax

Leitrim County Council request you use the online service www.motortax.ie, as the preferred means of renewing your motor tax during the current crisis, if at all possible. Your PIN for this service is the last 6 digits on the top right corner of your Vehicle Registration Cert (logbook).

The council's postal service for Motor Tax continues to operate as normal and where online access to the service is not practicable for users; they strongly recommend using the postal service. Queries can be made via phone on 071 9620005 or by email mtax@leitrimcoco.ie

Local Enterprise Office

The Local Enterprise Office continues to provide the following services:

l Client enquiries.

l Professional mentoring services

l Micro Finance Ireland loan facilities.

l Trading online grants

l Online training courses

LEAN Initiatives

Business Information on all supports available during the Covid-19 crisis.

Further information is available here at www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim or by phoning 071 9650420. You can also contact the office by email at info@leo.leitrimcoco.ie

Housing

Housing clients are requested to avail of non-face-to-face methods of communication with the section as far as possible, for example, by telephone, email and post. Staff in the Housing section can be contacted on 071 9650426 or by email at housing@leitrimcoco.ie

Planning

Planning applications can be submitted by post or hand delivered at the lower ground floor at Áras an Chontae.

Planning applications can be viewed online on the Leitrim County Council website. Observations on planning applications can be submitted by email or post. For Planning enquiries contact 071 9650450, or email planning@leitrimcoco.ie.

Fire & Emergency Services

The Fire Service continue to respond to calls via the 999/112 system. Submission of Fire Safety Certificates and Disability Access Certificates will continue to be accepted by post or preferably by email on fireoff@Leitrimcoco.ie. The building control management system will remain available for submission of commencement notices or seven day notices and compliance on completion certificates.

Finance

Customers wishing making to make payments should do so by online bank transfer if possible. The council can also accept Debit/Credit card payments by telephone. Payments can be made using the postal service, bank draft using cheque or postal order. At the moment the council would prefer to receive cashless methods of payment. Please contact the Finance Department on 071 9620005 for a range of payment facilities.

Other Services

For all other services phone 071 9620005 or email a customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie