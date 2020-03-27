2020 is a year none of us will ever forget

These are times like none other, there is a mixture of feelings right now like every day being similar to Good Friday or Christmas Day with so many businesses closed, then there is a mix of fear and anxiety that reminds me of the aftermath of 9/11 and the fear of a war breaking out.

I can also remember the outbreak of ‘foot & mouth’ and the measures that were taken to try and tackle it, but Covid-19 really trumps everything.

First and foremost the health of the people has to be the number one priority. The spread of the coronavirus is rampant and will increase for some time to come.

It’s the responsibility of everybody to pay attention to the guidelines and follow them. Basic things like keeping two metres apart and avoiding public gatherings have to be obeyed. We were all young at one stage and it is difficult to stay away from social events but by attending the likes of house parties you could be putting the life of an elderly relative at risk. Is it worth it?

The events of the last few weeks will be felt for some time to come. It’s changed life as we know it, it’s turned all of our lives upside down and inside out.

Apart from the fear of contracting Covid-19 or a member of your family contracting it there is the fear of job losses and the huge impact that this will have on the economy.

Thousands are already out of work. Several sectors have been impacted with widespread closures and job losses.

When say for example a bar, hotel or restaurant closes there are the immediate job losses, the ripple effect will result in suppliers having to let their workers go.

The local media is also under severe pressure with businesses not advertising revenue has been dramatically reduced and already I see several job losses in the local media industry in particular.

There are so many sectors that will need emergency funding for months to come and unfortunately I hate to say it but some businesses will never re-open.

All of our concerns about elections and Brexit that seemed huge at the time have been well and truly overshadowed by Covid-19.

There is talk that we need a national government formed to deal with the pandemic. Without being politically motivated I think the caretaker government deserve huge credit for the way they are attempting to deal with this crisis

The address from the Taoiseach on St Patrick’s night was excellent. It judged the mood of the nation perfectly, it included both young and old and regardless of who wrote the speech, Leo Varadkar delivered it brilliantly, quite simply it was tremendous leadership.

Simon Coveney, just like during Brexit, has been a calming presence in times of crisis and Simon Harris with the most difficult job of all has also in my view performed very well.

For once we have political leaders who have the skillsets and medical experience to try and deal with this unpresented situation.

It’s not a time for point scoring and the reason why other politicians have not been as much in the spotlight lately is because they know now is not the time for political wrestling and there are bigger thing to worry about.

Joe Brolly’s criticism Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation was way off the mark and was badly timed. Some will unfortunately never miss an opportunity to increase their own self profile which is to be honest is rather sad.

It’s a dangerous time for the likes of Donal Trump and Boris Johnson to be in charge of anything and history will be their judges in relation how they have handled Covid-19.

Like everybody else I have time on my hands at present more than I have used to, yes I miss Paric Sean and the Leitrim matches, seeing familiar faces and the thrill of broadcasting matches. Will I complain again about having to go to Fraher Field or Ballyragget for matches that involved so much traveling? Not for a while.

Being involved with local clubs is also something you take for granted. Like many more I found myself glued to never ending coverage in mainstream media and social media of Covid-19.

The conclusion I have reached is to reduce the amount of time you spend watching or listening to Covid-19 coverage. I heard Ray Darcy say on the radio that social media has really come in to it’s own during this emergency and whereas it’s a great distraction to see artists perform on line I think that social media is doing more harm than good right now.

There are too much unreliable sources claiming the most outlandish thing you will ever hear. WhatsApp groups are equally dangerous with the amount of rubbish that is being shared and added to in some cases. The phone never stops showing notifications, it’s making people nervous and scaring people living on their own.

Give social media a break and take the news from a reliable outlet either broadcast or print.

Having to self-isolate has to be difficult and for those deemed to be in the higher risk category, it must be a living hell.

It’s important to stay in touch right now and I see where there are various projects through the Gardai and local sports clubs where items and goods delivered to those that don’t want to risk going out.

Brian Carroll is very much to fore in coordinating such measures in north Roscommon and community spirit is alive and well.

If you can get out and take in what is on your doorstep. On regular walks over the past few evenings it’s mighty to see so many people out either walking or for drives.

Everyone is keeping the social distance of two metres apart and it’s as good as way as any of staying touch. We are blessed with some beautiful walkways in this region now is the time to visit them regularly.

For students it an uncertain time with exams. The Oral exams have been cancelled and rightly so. That some students and their parents complain about all being awarded the same mark despite some not having done the same amount as others is also an example of begrudgery and indeed shows the lack of awareness of bigger problems facing us.

Many will turn to their faith at a time like this, children now will tell the story in years to come of watching mass on tablets or laptops with the churches being closed.

There is uncertainly around confirmation and first communion dates as well.

One of the most heart breaking aspects of this is to hear of people dying alone due to the restrictions. The way the Irish do funerals and removals have also been forced to change. It is strange to see the restrictions in death notices that come into the station.

I see in some areas of the country neighbours and friends of the deceased form a guard of honour along the road as the remains is brought to the church is something that should be encouraged it shows solidary with the deceased family and condolences can be left on line.

I feel this is a better way rather than try and almost keep a funeral a secret which will never happen.

Finally stay safe, we are being told that this will pass and hopefully some form of normality will return soon.

Don’t forget to keep washing the hands.