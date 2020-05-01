Gardaí in Longford seize vehicle after driver found to have no NCT, insurance, tax or full licence
Gardaí in Longford seized yet another car this morning.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in Longford town and found the driver to be driving on a learner permit, not accompanied by a qualified driver.
The driver also had no insurance, no tax and no NCT.
The car was seized and proceedings to follow.
Longford RPU stopped driver of this car in Longford Town. Driver driving on a learner permit not accompanied by a qualified driver. No Insurance/tax/NCT.Car seized & proceedings to follow. #StayHome#PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/eMbkpqBagB— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 1, 2020
