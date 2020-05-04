Leitrim man has completed his 19 loops to raise much needed funds for two charities

Ultramarathon runner, Alan Wynne, completed his 19 loops fundraising run in 13 hours and 51 minutes on May 1.

Starting at 5am last Friday, Alan who lives in Kilnagross Co Leitrim kept up the pace until he had completed his mammoth 119km goal.

After completing the run, Alan took to his gofundme page to thank everyone who donated and spurred him on during his fundraiser.

"On the 1st of May, Friday morning and all throughout my 13hrs 51mins on this loop the community around my area were unbelievable in supporting me. From seeing me on my first loop after 5am, meeting me on corners with flags, banners with my name on them and the Leitrim flag. The effort they went to was unbelievable," he said.

"I have no words to thank you all enough. I am so happy I took on the challenge for Cavan General Hospital and Drumsna Meals on Wheels. Thank you all again for your donation and for sharing my story. My wife Mags has done an amazing job with live videos on Facebook of the day, looking after Adam and Megan and feeding me on each loop. I think I might have a new crew chef. I can’t thank her enough."

If you know anyone that wants to donate to this you can do so via the gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid-19-loops?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet