SSE Airtricity donates €150,000 to Simon Communities During Covid-19

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, SSE Airtricity, has made a €150,000 contribution to Simon Communities.

The effects of the Covid-19 emergency on Simon Communities have been costly and wide-ranging. Simon Communities are already seeing the impact of this loss on their services and are experiencing a significant reduction in fundraising income as a direct result of Covid-19. The support of SSE Airtricity is not only helping the charity to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, it will also have a huge impact on Simon Communities services across Ireland.

In 2019, SSE Airtricity employees selected the Simon Communities as the energy firm’s charity partner of choice.

The Simon Communities throughout Ireland provide crucial supports both to people experiencing homelessness and those in danger of falling into homelessness. The money raised by SSE Airtricity will go towards the provision of vital services to those in need, which will be delivered by Simon Communities across Ireland.

Jennifer Kitson on behalf of the Simon Communities, said: “Simon Communities are continuously responding to ensure the health and wellbeing of our clients and staff is protected. SSE Airtricity’s incredibly generous support is playing a critical role in Simon Communities’ ongoing response to Covid-19 by helping us to recover the huge cost of PPE which is vital to protecting our staff and clients. We are operating in uncertain times and SSE’s support will help us to make up for funds lost throughout this crisis.”

Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on charities, including our official charity partner The Simon Community. SSE Airtricity is very proud of this partnership and we are committed to supporting the crucial work that Simon carry out. This is an extremely difficult time for those without a home and this donation will help Simon to continue providing their essential services to those who need it most.”

Since becoming an official charity partner to SSE Airtricity, the Simon Community has also received donations following fundraisers held by SSE employees. In November 2019, members of the SSE Airtricity team swapped their warm beds for freezing temperatures and sleeping bags as they completed the Sleep Out for Simon. The event raised €15,000 and helped create awareness of the plight of those who are most vulnerable to the effects of homelessness.