Water disruptions reported in parts of South Leitrim this morning

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to a number of areas of South Leitrim this morning, August 10.

Irish Water issued the warning for the Gowel, Kilnagross, Drumliffin, Drumshanbo, Toomans, Keshcarrigan, Fenagh, Ardrum and surrounding areas in Co Leitrim this morning.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works and works have an estimated completion time of 3pm.

Irish Water is recommending that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Valve installation works in Drumshanbo

Irish Water has also warned that valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo and surrounding areas in Co. Leitrim. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on 10 August.