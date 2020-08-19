EXPLAINED | The new Covid-19 public health measures announced by Government

New restrictions are to be introduced across the country in response to the recent spike in cases of Covid-19.

The Cabinet met for over three hours on Tuesday afternoon to consider the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The strict measures, which have been agreed by Government, will remain in place until at least September 13.

These new public health measures come into place immediately.

New restrictions that will remain in place until September 13

all businesses should continue to allow remote working where possible

if you are having visitors over to your home - you should limit them to 6 people from no more than 3 households

outdoor gatherings are to be limited to 15 people

restaurants and cafes, including pubs which are currently acting as restaurants, can remain open but with a mandatory closing time of 11.30pm

sports events and matches are to revert to behind-closed-doors with no spectators allowed. There should also be strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after games or fixtures

indoor training should be limited to 6 people and outdoor training should be limited to 15 people

public transport should be avoided where possible

if you are travelling in a car or other vehicle with someone from outside your household - it is recommended that you wear a face covering

all state bodies with responsibility for monitoring, inspection and compliance will intensify activities on an integrated basis



For those over 70 or who are extremely medically vulnerable, it is asked that you use your individual judgement to:

keep the number of people you meet as low as possible. When you do meet people - it should be at a distance of 2 metres and for as short a time as possible

avoid public transport where possible

shop during designated hours (special times that shops have set up for those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable to safely do their shopping)

A Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery will be published by 13 September which will map out how we balance public health, economic and social aspects of living with Covid-19 in the short to medium term.