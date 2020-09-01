1,300 Leitrim people still receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

There has been a drop of 62% of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) nationwide with the figures expected to drop further this month.



In Leitrim 1,300 people remain on the Government payment, down 100 from last week. At the height of the pandemic 4,100 Leitrim people were receiving the payment. The payment changes this month on September 17, rates will be reduced down from the current highest of €350 to €300, with lower rates of €250 and €203 also.



Recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will see the impact of these changes in their bank accounts on September 22.



The top sectors to see employees returning are accommodation and food services; education; retail trade, repair of vehicles followed by administrative and support service activities and human health and social work activities.

Also read: Call to open Leitrim pubs due to low Covid-19 transmission rates