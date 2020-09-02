100km relay walk and cycle in aid of Save Leitrim

In a first for Leitrim, members of the Save Leitrim group will walk and cycle 100 km from Tullaghan to Bornacoola, effectively the length of the county, on Sunday, September 20.

Starting at the Atlantic Ocean at 6am the plan is to arrive at approximately 7pm at the Longford border.

Save Leitrim are an environmental and biodiversity group who are fighting for the social and economic sustainability of our communities and the protection of our environment from what they describe as “the relentless afforestation of our county”.

The group faces many financial challenges in the coming months, and like many, they are finding it difficult to raise funds during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This sponsored relay will help to raise money to support Save Leitrim's ongoing media and legal campaign to challenge the Government's forestry policy.

For more see the Save Leitrim Facebook page.