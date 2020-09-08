Emergency road closure near Cloone, Co Leitrim

Leitrim County Council has issued an emergency road closure following an arch collapse on Drumboher Bridge on the L-1553 outside Cloone village.

Local road L-1553 Drumdarkin will be closed until October 16, 2020 to facilitate emergency repair works to Drumboher Bridge. Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.

Diversions will be in place via L-5554 Drumboher and L-1513 Cloone, with local access only as far as Drumboher Bridge.