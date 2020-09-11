More Covid cases for Leitrim
Friday ,September 11
More cases have been confirmed for Leitrim in the latest Covid-19 figures release this evening.
Of the 211 new cases:
121 are in Dublin
17 in Louth
10 in Limerick
8 in Cork
7 in Westmeath and in Wicklow
6 in Laois
5 in in Donegal and Galway
The remaining 24 cases are shared across counties Leitrim, Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Clare, Kilkenny, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.
No exact confirmation of what the increase has been for Leitrim has been released by the Department of Health, it is only known that figures for infections in the county are continuing to rise.
One death has also been reported.
