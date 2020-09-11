More Covid cases for Leitrim

More cases have been confirmed for Leitrim in the latest Covid-19 figures release this evening.

Of the 211 new cases:

121 are in Dublin

17 in Louth

10 in Limerick

8 in Cork

7 in Westmeath and in Wicklow

6 in Laois

5 in in Donegal and Galway

The remaining 24 cases are shared across counties Leitrim, Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Clare, Kilkenny, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

No exact confirmation of what the increase has been for Leitrim has been released by the Department of Health, it is only known that figures for infections in the county are continuing to rise.

One death has also been reported.