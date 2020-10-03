The Irish Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers

Do you have some free time and would you like to help out those who need transport to and from their cancer treatment?

The Irish Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive patients to and from their hospital treatments.

Drivers with free weekday time and who can commit to driving twice a month, are asked to please email Gail at gflinter@irishcancer.ie or call 01 2310 566 for an application form.

Please note, due to the impact of the Coronavirus the Irish Cancer Society is looking for drivers under the age of 70 years.