Property marking event cancelled in Newtownmanor

Event was planned for October 10

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A Garda crime prevention officer marking a trailer in Co. Leitrim using a property marking machine

Leitrim gardai have issued an update on a property marking event planned for Saturday, October 10 at Newtownmanor Hall carpark.

Due to current Covid restrictions the event has been postponed.

This event will be rescheduled and a new date will be advertised.

Any group interested in holding a property marking event should contact Leitrim.community@garda.ie