Property marking event cancelled in Newtownmanor
Event was planned for October 10
A Garda crime prevention officer marking a trailer in Co. Leitrim using a property marking machine
Leitrim gardai have issued an update on a property marking event planned for Saturday, October 10 at Newtownmanor Hall carpark.
Due to current Covid restrictions the event has been postponed.
This event will be rescheduled and a new date will be advertised.
Any group interested in holding a property marking event should contact Leitrim.community@garda.ie
