Appeal to landowners to avail of hedge cutting grant scheme in Leitrim

Landowners with hedges bordering public roads are being encouraged to apply for the 2020/2021 Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme.

The comments came after Manorhamilton MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr Sean McDermott pointed out the number of overgrown hedges which are causing serious issues in North Leitrim.

He said that cars are being damaged by the overgrown hedges and noted the difficulties in identifying landowners in some instances.

District Engineer, Marie Mulligan, said the Council could not undertake to cut hedges along public roads, but said that, if there were problematic locations, then councillors should make the local authority aware of these so that contact could be made with the owners and hedge cutting notices be issued.

She also noted that the 2020/2021 Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

Under the scheme Leitrim County Council provides a grant of €75 per km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees to be attended to along the public road network.

The scheme is open to individual applicants, communities and groups of applicants/residents.

The minimum length of road network per application is 2 km and all hedge cutting works must be carried out before the last day of February 2021

The closing date for applications for this grant scheme is Friday, January 29, 2021. Application forms and full details of the terms and conditions of this Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme are available from Leitrim County Council and on their website www.leitrimcoco.ie

Further information is available by phoning 071 9620005 Ext. No. 617