UPDATE: No new Covid cases for Leitrim

No new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded for Leitrim in the last 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Tuesday, November 24, been notified of 6 additional death related to virus in Ireland.

This brings the total number of Covid related deaths in this country to 2,028.

As of midnight Monday 23rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 news confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

115 are men / 109 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.



As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.