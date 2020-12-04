The latest county Covid breakdown, valid up to midnight on December 3, has confirmed that more cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim in the last 24 hours.

Although exact figures are not released for counties with less than five cases in a 24 hour period.

Over the last 14 days, just three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Co Leitrim.

In Donegal 19 new cases of the virus have been confirmed bringing the 14 day case total to 336.

There were less than five new cases of Covid-19 in Longford with 37 cases diagnosed in the county over the last two weeks.

In Cavan 6 new cases of the virus have been confirmed brining the 14 day case total to 40.

Less than five new cases were reported in Sligo which has just 28 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 14 days.

Finally, in Roscommon there were no new cases of the virus. The 14 day case total for the county now stands at 33.