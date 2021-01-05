Widespread severe ground frost to start for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 will continue very cold with frost and ice clearing very slowly and persisting in some areas. It will be dry with daytime temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees with moderate north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold with a widespread sharp or severe frost and ice in many areas. Most areas will be dry with clear spells. However, scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet or snow will affect the eastern half of Leinster. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees.