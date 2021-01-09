Cars stolen outside home while defrosting

Two cars were stolen from outside people’s homes while they were being defrosted yesterday morning, Friday January 8.

It happened in counties Kildare and Longford.

Gardai say when defrosting your vehicle, clear it externally by using de-icer or warm water, or if you turn on your car, remain inside your car and take the time to defrost windscreens thoroughly.

They say never leave your car unattended while it is unlocked or while the engine is running.

No arrests have been made and these vehicles have yet to be located.

