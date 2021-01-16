Leitrim County Council hopes to devote more time to signage concerns this year

Leitrim County Council is hoping to devote more time and resources to addressing concerns with signage throughout the county in 2021.

Cllr Frank Dolan highlighted issues with signage in the county at the January Council meeting noting a lot of road signage "looking a bit dilapidated".



He noted one sign on the R280 for Parke's Castle is pointing the in the wrong direction and added that there were other signs which were defaced or were overgrown by hedges during the summer months.



While he acknowledged that the popularity of sat navs lessened the reliance on signage, he said that proper signage still was vital in creating an impression of our county for visitors.



"It may be better that we have less signage and better signage," he observed, adding it was important to address the signage issues going forward.



Cllr Des Guckian seconded Cllr Dolan's motion.

Director of Services, Joseph Gilhooly, agreed that having proper signage in good condition was very important, especially when attracting visitors to the area.



"In 2020 the works programme hadn't the capacity to devote time and resources for the programme for signage," he said.

"Hopefully in the current year it will be better," he said, adding that the pandemic had seriously impacted services.