Support services for survivors of the Mother and Baby homes and their families
If you or your family have been affected by the Mother and Baby Home report or news reporting there are a number of supports you can contact.
The HSE Live: The team have been briefed and are available to provide information on supports and assistance with referrals
Phone: 1850 24 185 (Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm. Sat 10am to 5pm)
YourMentalHealth Information Line: Additional signposting to all available supports will be provided by the team
Freephone: 1800 111 888– 24/7
National Counselling Service– NCS has 20 years of experience in providing counselling and psychotherapy. Priority appointments will be offered to former residents of Mother & Baby homes which will be free of change.
Phone 1800 234 119 Available Mon-Fri (9am – 5pm)
Connect Counselling: A free telephone support service which is anonymous.
Freephone: 1800 477 477 (This service is funded by the HSE and free to former residents of Mother & Baby Home).
UK and Northern Ireland Residents can contact Connect by phoning: 00800 477 477 77.
Counselling in the UK is provided by Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (ICAP) a counselling and psychotherapy service for survivors of institutional abuse available to survivors living in Britain.
ICAP is a HSE funded service and is provided free of charge. ICAP have many years of experience providing psychotherapy to adult survivors of institutional abuse and their families
Phone: 020 7272 7906; Email:info@icap.org.uk
The HSE is running a paid search campaign targeting those that may be searching online for information about supports for former residents of Mother & Baby Homes . Social media posts will be scheduled to promote the supports and services through our social channels. A radio campaign to promote the YourMentalHealth website and Information Line.
