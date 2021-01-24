AIB branches across Leitrim raised over €3,000 for local causes during Covid

AIB branches across Leitrim have donated over €3,000 to local causes last year as part of AIB Together, the bank’s community investment programme. In total, money was raised for 6 local causes including North West Hospice, St Vincent De Paul and North West Stop.

In addition to the money raised for local causes, on a national level AIB committed €2.4m to Trinity College Dublin's dedicated Covid-19 Research Hub to urgently accelerate the college’s immunology project.

The bank also launched the ‘AIB Together Fund’ to further support communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. This allowed staff to donate directly into a dedicated fund which the bank then matched, helping raise over €422,000 for the bank’s long-standing community partners FoodCloud and Soar, as well as Alone, and Pieta House.

The bank also established a fund of €200,000 which allowed branches to donate directly to vulnerable groups in the community which were impacted by the pandemic.

This has brought the total amount donated by the bank and its staff to causes in support of Covid-19 to over €3 million. This money helped support the vital work these charities and organisations do and the vulnerable groups they support in the community.

Barbara Taylor, Head of AIB, Northwest

Barbara Taylor, Head of AIB, Northwest said, "We have all experienced first-hand how Covid 19 has impacted our lives since last March. Charities have been particularly challenged with the cancellation of the majority of their fundraising events. During this past year, we in AIB are delighted to have had the opportunity to support charities that provide vital services in our local communities.

"Our AIB Branches across Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal supported a range of charities that provide help to the most vulnerable people in our community. Our teams in AIB were delighted to be part of this community effort and have been humbled by the positive feedback received from the charities on the impact our support has made."