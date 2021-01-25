Leitrim County Council will not be advertising vacant properties through the Choice Based Letting scheme this February

Due to the current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions Leitrim County Council will not be advertising any vacant properties through the Choice Based Letting scheme for the month of February.

Choice Based Letting (CBL) is a new method that can be used for the allocation of Social Housing which is designed to offer more choice and involvement for applicant households in selecting a new home. Available Social Housing is let by being openly advertised, allowing qualified households to apply for available homes.

Leitrim County Council say that the CBL scheme should recommence on 1st March 2021.