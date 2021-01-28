Leitrim Tourism to receive €150,000 funding for new marketing campaign

Leitrim Tourism Ltd in collaboration with Leitrim County Council has recently been successful in securing a fund of €150,000 which will deliver a countywide destination marketing campaign for the promotion of County Leitrim

The marketing campaign will be aimed at attracting visitors to Leitrim in challenging times for tourism and will consist of a national campaign targeting domestic and Northern Ireland markets on which the county is highly dependent.

The campaign will be delivered through digital media, social media and radio advertising elements and delivered in accordance with the government guidelines and restrictions.

The core objectives of the proposed destination marketing campaign for County Leitrim are to:

Respond proactively to the impact on the tourism market of Covid-19, maximising on opportunities within the domestic and Northern Ireland market

Create brand awareness of the Leitrim offering nationally and promote the county brand attributes in terms of image, culture and heritage.

Increase enquiries and visitor numbers, spend and duration of stay in the county which will be measured through various metrics throughout the campaign

Add value to the existing offering by creating saleable visitor experiences and special offers which will be available on www.enjoyleitrim.com

Promote the strong attributes of County Leitrim in terms of its immersive tourism experiences and recognised themes including family, food and slow adventure tourism.

Drive social media post reach and engagement

Extend the tourism season through all year-round experiences

The destination marketing campaign will have consistent messaging across several media channels, with the same call to action to the newly upgraded website - www.enjoyleitrim.com

Tourism businesses can benefit from these promotions by sending in their competitive special offers.

This additional exposure will benefit all businesses, especially the small and medium sized enterprises who would not have the budget to promote themselves on a national scale.

Imagery from across the county will be used, and it will focus on the main selling points of County Leitrim, its rural location, accessibility from the main cities, unspoilt landscapes and the strong product offering that is available for all sectors.

Leitrim, particularly in this time of social distancing, has an abundance of outdoor activities to explore, wide open spaces, accommodation and dining experiences, and provides enjoyment to all who visit, from families, adventurers, historians, activity seekers and boating enthusiasts.

Sinéad McDermott, Tourism Officer for the county has welcomed the funding saying, “This is great news for the tourism industry in Leitrim and I would like to thank the LEADER Programme for its hugely valuable support for the county.

“This essential financial support will enable us to promote the Leitrim offering as a strong destination for those seeking a staycation or short break in Ireland.”

The fund has been 50% grant aided under the Rural Development Leader Programme which is financed by the Irish Government under the Rural Development Programme Ireland 2014-2020 and by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in Rural Areas.

An application was made to the leader programme in 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that Leitrim is visible in the staycation market that has developed and to showcase all the unique selling points that Leitrim offers.

2021 will be a challenging year for tourism as businesses rebuild after a year of significantly reduced income and financial loss. The campaign will promote the Leitrim offering and aim to attract new and existing visitors to visit Leitrim in 2021.