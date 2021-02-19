The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20: Outbreaks of rain through the morning and afternoon. A clearance to scattered showers will develop from the west later in the day. Mild with highs of 8 to 11 degrees, in fresh to strong southerly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A mostly dry night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. The showers mainly confined to western coasts. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees, in fresh southerly winds.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21: A mostly dry start with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, most frequent in the west. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry on Sunday night with clear spells. The coldest night of the week ahead with lows of 1 to 3 degrees and a touch of frost.