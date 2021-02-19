Request made to OPW see Irish flag fly over Leitrim's Parke's Castle

North Leitrim councillors have asked Leitrim County Council to contact the Minister for the Office of Public Works to ensure that an Irish flag is provided for Parke's Castle.

The iconic castle is a well known Leitrim landmark and it is under the guardianship of the OPW.

However, despite its historical significance, no Irish flag flies over this site.

North Leitrim councillors have asked that this matter be resolved and unanimously supported a call for the Council to contact the OPW.